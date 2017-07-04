WWE Smackdown Results – 7/4/17 (John Cena returns on 4th of July)



WWE Smackdown Results

July 4, 2017

Phoenix, Arizona

Commentary: Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton

Results by: Roy Nemer of Wrestleview.com

WWE Smackdown starts off with a United States video package celebrating the 4th of July.

John Cena kicks off Smackdown!

John Cena kicks off WWE Smackdown as his music hits to a thunderous pop. “Lets go Cena” and “Cena sucks” chant from the crowd. Cena teasing the crowd asking them if they missed him. Cena talks about the United States was built on a simple idea. That is that anyone can come and achieve greatness. And that’s what he thinks of the WWE. Superstars from all around the world get the chance to show their skills. He says he wants to compete with the best. But lately superstars are talking about his future. How he has sold out, nothing more than a part timing mascot.

He says he is not a part time. He is an all timer. And that means Monday Night Raw and that means Smackdown Live. He says he’s a free agent because if his time in WWE is limited, he will go down in a blaze of gloury. AJ Style, Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns… “You line them up, I will knock every one of them down”.

Rusev’s music hits as he comes down holding a Bulgarian flag. Loud “USA” chants fill the arena. Rusev says that he works so hard that he got hurt. He says Cena was away in Hollywood while he was rehabbing his shoulder. He says Cena won’t take any opportunities from him. The American dream is a lie just like America is a joke.

Cena asks if Rusev is lost. Rusev tells Cena USA’s independance day is pathetic. In Bulgaria, they march and show their strength. But in the USA, they stuff their faces with cheeseburgers and hot dogs. A loud “YES” chant from the crowd. Rusev says it’s not a compliment. Cena says they could have a flag match tonight on Smackdown. The Bulgarian flag in one corner and the American flag in the other. Rusev says “YES, YES” but not today. Rusev says they will fight on his time and his terms. Cena tells him to run and tells the crowd to chant “USA”.

Daniel Bryan is backstage with Gable and AJ Styles. Bryan says he’s sick of Kevin Owens calling and complaining about how Gable and Styles should not be in the Battle Royal to determine the number 1 contender to the U.S title. Bryan says it’s Chad Gable vs. AJ Styles tonight and the winner enters the Battle Royal.

Good opening segment from Cena. Looks like they're going with another Cena/Rusev, this time going into Summerslam. We'll see how it goes. — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 5, 2017

-Commercial Break-

AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable

The match kicks off with Gable taking Styles down. Styles gets back up and a drop kick from Styles to Gable.

-Commercial Break-

Back from commercial break. Both men on the top rope but Styles slides under Gable and trips him. Styles with a snap suplex into the corner. Styles goes for the Styles Clash but Gable gets out of it and puts Styles in the ankle lock. Styles tries to get out of it but Gable locks it in again. Styles slides out of it and gets the calf crusher on Gable. Gable rolls out of it. Both men back up and Styles with a Pele kick. Styles with the phenomenal forearm from the top rope. He goes for the cover, 1, 2, 3! Styles will be in tonight’s Battle Royal to determine the number 1 contender to the United States title. After the match, both men stand up and shake hands.

Winner: AJ Styles

Backstage the Hype Bros are talking about last week’s loss. They will both be in tonight’s Battle Royal.

Up next, Carmella and James Ellsworth.

Fast paced match between Styles and Gable. Lots of reversals. Gable continues to impress me in the ring. Obvious that Style would get win. — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 5, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Carmella’s music as she makes her way down to the ring with James Ellsworth. James says he is cancelling independence day because they are here to celebrate something more important. A Carmellabration. Carmella asks the crowd if they actually thought someone else was going to win the Money in the Bank. Carmella says you can’t always get what you want, unless your name is Carmella. She says she has all the power. She decides where and when she would get to defeat the WWE women’s champion Naomi.

Naomi’s music hits. She congratulates Carmella. She says her eyes are always open and her glow is always on. And as for Ellsworthless, there’s someone who has words for him. Daniel Bryan’s music hits. Bryan makes his way to the ring. He asks James what is he going to do with him. A loud “Daniel Bryan” chant from the crowd. He says he knows exactly what he is going to do. He is barring him from the arena. Ellsworth jokes about getting back in. Daniel says he’s also fining him $10,000. And not to expect a paycheck for 30 days since he is suspended. And if he does not leave right away or if he breaks any of the rules, he is stripping Carmella of the Money in the Bank contract. Carmella tells Ellsworth to leave. She grabs him as they leave the ring.

Carmella continues to improve on the mic. Just seems more natural to her lately. — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 5, 2017

-Commercial Break-

The bell rings and we are under way. Naomi goes for a roll on Lana and gets her in an arm bar. Lana taps right away.

Winner: Naomi

Tamina appears in the ring and tells Lana to get up. Lana looks embarassed.

Backstage, Nakamura is about to get interviewd but Corbin attacks him from behind. Both men fight backstgage but the referee’s break it up.

A 5 second match between Naomi and Lana on #SDLive. Tamina being there after was a bit off but who knows what creative are thinking. — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 5, 2017

-Commercial Break-