WWE Smackdown Results – 7/11/17 (WWE United States Title fallout)



WWE Smackdown Results

July 11, 2017

San Antonio, Texas

Commentary: Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

Footage is shown of AJ Styles winning a Battle Royal to earn a shot at Kevin Owens’ WWE United States Championship. This past Friday at a house show taking place at Madison Square Garden, AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to win the United States Championship.

The Smackdown video plays, and we go live into the arena.

WWE US Champion AJ Styles appears before the crowd

The new WWE United States Champion, AJ Styles, makes his way to the ring to a nice reception. The crowd chants his name while he stands in the middle of the ring and soaks it in. Styles says Battleground came a little early for him at Madison Square Garden. He would never think to call himself “The Face of America,” but since Kevin Owens’ face looks like a monkey butt, this is an upgrade. This isn’t about him or Kevin Owens; it’s about the United States Championship and what it will represent. It wasn’t too long ago that a US Champion wanted to prove he was the best every time he stepped foot in a WWE ring. He took on all comers and called it a US Open Challenge. It’s time to bring it back. This championship has been overlooked too many times. Every time you see a man with this championship around his waist, you will know he’s the best. If any WWE Superstar disagrees, tonight is their lucky night. Tonight, they can come out and prove him wrong. This is the start of the AJ Styles US Open Challenge, and it starts right now. Styles waits for a potential opponent to answer the challenge. A “USA” chant fires up.

John Cena’s music hits, and he comes out to a huge reception. Cena charges down to the ring, and the crowd is really buzzing. Cena just wants to make sure Styles realizes what he just said. Styles said this is a US Championship Open Challenge. That’s for everyone else but him, right? Styles says it includes Cena… especially him. Cena says that makes it really simple. He accepts. Let’s do this right here, right now! Charles Robinson, the best referee ever, runs down to officiate the contest.

WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena

The ring announcer does the introductions. John Cena receives his typical mixed reception. AJ Styles gets a big reception. Charles Robinson holds up the championship.

Before the bell rings, Kevin Owens’ music hits, and he makes his way to the ring looking none too pleased. Owens says nobody wants to see another stupid John Cena vs. AJ Styles match. We’ve already sat through way too many of them. No one cares about either of them. The only thing people care about is him getting the title back. Why is Cena back? Nobody missed him. That title is his, and Cena doesn’t deserve to be anywhere near it. Cena should just leave. Cena says it’s not that Owens doesn’t want to see him — he just can’t see him. Owens is just like everyone else running their mouth. If Owens wants to get him out of the ring, he should do something about it. If Owens enters the ring, he’ll run through him and then run through Styles.

All of a sudden, Rusev comes in and tackles him. Styles throws Rusev out of the ring. Owens gets in and gives Styles a Pop-up Powerbomb. Cena tries to make a save, but Rusev superkicks him and applies the Accolade. A loud “USA” chant picks up.

Later tonight, we’ll see Shinsuke Nakamura take on Mr. Money in the Bank, Baron Corbin. Coming up next, Tye Dillinger will take on Jinder Mahal.

Fantastic opener for #SDLive. I love the tease of Styles/Cena only for Rusev and Owens to ruin it. Hope they keep the #USOpenChallenge. — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 12, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Shane McMahon has officially booked John Cena and AJ Styles to take on Rusev and Kevin Owens in the main event.

The Singh Brothers introduce the WWE Champion, the Modern Day Maharaja, Jinder Mahal to the ring. Mahal makes his entrance and gets in the ring, complete with a beautiful carpet. Mahal will face Randy Orton at WWE Battleground in a Punjabi Prison Match with the WWE Championship on the line.

Non-title Match

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal w/ The Singh Brothers vs. Tye Dillinger

The bell rings, and Mahal looks at Dillinger with disgust. They lock up, and Mahal powers him to the corner. Mahal pretends to give a clean break before throwing him across the ring. Dillinger gets out of a scoop slam, elbows him away, and hits a springboard cross-body for a two count. Mahal quickly kicks him and sends him into the ropes, but he lowers his head and eats a kick. Dillinger turns around, and Mahal quickly clotheslines him down. Mahal knees him in the ribs and applies a chin lock. Mahal then rips at the face and has to release the hold. Mahal chokes him on the middle rope.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Mahal still beating down Dillinger. Mahal scoop slams him and taunts the crowd. Dillinger pulls himself up on Mahal, so Mahal punches him away. Mahal punches him back, and Dillinger fights back with some left hands. Mahal quickly kicks him and sends him into the ropes, but Dillinger takes him down with a diving clothesline. Dillinger boots him back and goes for the 10 Punches, but Mahal pushes him off. Dillinger tries again, but Mahal pushes him off and flattens him with a running knee to the face. Mahal connects with the Khallas for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Jinder Mahal

Mahal stands triumphantly in the ring while the crowd boos him. Week after week he speaks the truth, and yet the people still disrespect him. They can boo all they want. The Modern Day Maharaja brings class, diversity, and excellence to the WWE. The people still cheer for that snake, Randy Orton. If Orton wants to threaten his people and family… he’s cut off by a “USA” chant. Mahal says that doesn’t change the fact that 1.3 billion people in India know he’s the greatest champion of all time. If Orton wants to make his life a living hell, he’ll bring hell to him next week on Smackdown Live. The Punjabi Prison will be on Smackdown Live next week!

The New Day are seen backstage. Xavier Woods will face Jey Uso, next.

Good enhancement match for Mahal. Dillinger seems too generic to be anything great. Good tease for next week’s #SDLive. #PunjabiPrison — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 12, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Footage is shown of the epic rap battle between The New Day and The Usos.

Xavier Woods w/ The New Day vs. Jey Uso w/ Jimmy Uso

Charles Robinson, my favorite referee ever, is the official for this match. Woods immediately kicks Uso in the midsection and punches him. Woods sends him into the ropes and takes him down with a forearm. Woods puts him on the ropes and gives him some crossfaces. Woods hits the ropes, but Jimmy Uso sweeps his feet. Jey Uso knocks Kofi Kingston off the apron. Charles Robinson tries to keep control, so he ejects everyone at ringside. The New Day and Jimmy Uso have to go to the back. Woods tries to roll Uso up, but he rolls through and superkicks him for a near fall. Uso goes to the top rope and tries for a Superfly Splash, but Woods gets the legs up. Uso drops Woods onto the apron and punches him. Woods kicks him back, and Uso is hung up on the middle rope. Woods goes to the top rope and elbow drops him off the middle rope for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Xavier Woods

Later tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Baron Corbin for the first time.

Quick match with Xavier and Jey. Wonder if there was anything to the finish. Looked similar to @PrideOfMexico’s last WWE finisher. #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 12, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Shane McMahon is talking to Daniel Bryan on the phone, and he tells him no one has asked about James Ellsworth. Naomi comes in. She mentions that Carmella has the Money in the Bank briefcase and can come at her anytime she wants, but who will she be defending the title against? Naomi hopes he doesn’t say Lana again. Charlotte walks in and says if Shane says Lana’s name again, she will have to be banned like Ellsworth or she’ll hurt someone. Becky Lynch says it should be her. Natalya, Lana, and Tamina walk in as well. Shane says they’ll be discussing who is in line to face Naomi. At WWE Battleground, there will be a 5-way Elimination Match with Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Tamina, and Lana. The winner will face Naomi for the title at SummerSlam. Charlotte cannot believe Lana is in the match. Natalya says Charlotte got all her opportunities off her family’s accomplishments. Lynch calls Natalya “Bret.” Shane tells them to relax. Tonight, it’ll be Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair taking on Tamina and Natalya. Shane then asks them to leave.

Carmella walks in, and Naomi stares at her. Carmella has a letter from her attorney demanding James Ellsworth be reinstated immediately. Daniel Bryan was out of control last week. Shane pretends to read it and tears it up. He tells her the decision stands. She squeals and walks off. Naomi smiles.

Renee Young is backstage with Mr. Money in the Bank, Baron Corbin. She mentions that Shinsuke Nakamura said he was afraid of him, so last week Corbin attacked him with the briefcase. Nakamura fought him off, and they had to be separated. Clearly Nakamura isn’t afraid of him. Corbin says he’s afraid of what he’ll do to him. Nakamura needs to learn that Corbin is Mr. Money in the Bank. Tonight, it’ll be sayonara, Nakamura. This match is next.

-Commercial Break-

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

While Baron Corbin is making his entrance, Shinsuke Nakamura attacks him on the ramp. Corbin sends him into the LED apron, and the brawl spills into the crowd. They fight back to ringside before officials have to separate them. Nakamura breaks through and gets a few shots in. Nakamura then gets in the ring and challenges him to get in. Corbin picks up the briefcase and holds it up before walking off. This match never started.

AJ Styles is backstage when John Cena walks up to him. Cena tells him to think twice about the US Open Challenge because he will eventually accept. Styles says he knew Cena wouldn’t be able to resist. Cena took something from him last time they faced, and he hasn’t forgotten about that. The US Championship makes him the best. Cena says it’s obvious he wants to compete with the best, and he respects that. Cena says he gives him his word. They’ll handle their business with the title later. For tonight, Cena has his back.

Coming up next, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will take on Natalya and Tamina.

I get that they want to continue the feud with Nakamura and Corbin, but I don’t like two matches in one night not happening. #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 12, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Cedric Alexander wants people to tune into WWE 205 Live to watch him face Noam Dar in an “I Quit” Match.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya and Tamina

Charles Robinson is back for another match. Becky Lynch will start against Tamina. They circle the ring and lock up. Tamina clubs her down and taunts Charlotte. Tamina punches Becky down and whips her to the corner. Becky boots her back and dropkicks her in the midsection before kicking her in the face. Becky hits a running leg drop and an elbow drop. Charlotte tags in. Becky drops a leg, and Charlotte drops a knee. They celebrate, and Charlotte picks up a two count. Tamina reverses a whip to the corner, but Charlotte slingshots over her. Tamina blocks a German Suplex and elbows her back. Tamina head-butts her to the corner and tags in Natalya. Natalya kicks her and slams her down by the hair. Natalya steps on her and taunts Becky. Charlotte kips up, ducks a clothesline, and chops the chest. Becky tags in, and she comes off the second rope with a shot to the elbow. Becky dropkicks her and kicks her in the midsection before hitting a Bexploder. Natalya rolls out of the ring to recover. Tamina moves Natalya from a baseball slide. Natalya then sends Becky into the steel steps.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Becky fight up from a chin lock and whip Natalya off. Natalya quickly powers her into her corner and tags in Tamina. They stomp Becky down. Tamina hits a snapmare and applies a chin lock. Lana then walks down to ringside looking none too pleased. Becky fights up and clubs out. Becky hits the ropes and knees her in the face. Tamina quickly clotheslines her down and knocks Charlotte off the apron. The referee holds Charlotte back while Tamina and Natalya double-team Becky. Natalya tags in, poses for the crowd, and runs into a boot. Becky elbows Tamina and goes for a tag, but Natalya stops her. Natalya tries for a Sharpshooter, but Becky kicks her off.

Charlotte tags in, and she elbows Natalya and knocks Tamina off the apron. Charlotte chops Natalya a few times before sending her to the corner for another chop. Charlotte hits the ropes and hits a running boot before dropping a knee on the neck. Charlotte struts while Lana gets on the apron. Charlotte hits a northern lights suplex before swinging at Lana, but she avoids it. Tamina blind tags in. Charlotte goes for a Figure Four on Natalya, but Tamina superkicks her for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Natalya and Tamina

Tonight’s main event will see John Cena and AJ Styles take on Rusev and Kevin Owens.

Maria Kanellis is walking backstage and knocks on the male locker room. Chad Gable answers. She asks if Sami Zayn is in there. Gable says he’s not in the locker room. Maria says the First Lady of Smackdown Live is looking for him. She storms off.

Very good tag match with the women tonight. Good setup for the #WWEBattleground match. #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 12, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Refresh for the latest results.

Quick Match Results

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Tye Dillinger (non-title)

* Xavier Woods def. Jey Uso

* Natalya and Tamina def. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair