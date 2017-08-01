

WWE Smackdown Results

August 1, 2017

Cleveland, Ohio

Commentary: Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton

Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

A video package opens the show focusing on John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles defending the WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens tonight.

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is out first to kick off the show.

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

We get ring introductions for the challenger Owens and champion Styles.

The bell rings and Owens immediately gets Styles in a side headlock. Styles eventually counters and gets a side headlock of his own on Owens. Owens avoids an early dropkick attempt by Styles and hits a big forearm that sends Styles to the outside. Owens rolls out of the ring and catches Styles with a clothesline on the floor.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Owens catches Styles with a boot in the corner resulting in a two count. Styles catches Owens with his dropkick this time. Styles with chops to Owens in the corner and then drops a quick knee. Owens and Styles exchange chops. Owens avoids a springboard forearm by Styles, rolls out and Styles catches Owens with a forearm over the top rope. Owens dumps Styles on the ring barricade and then connects with a cannonball.

I'm not sure if it's Owens and Styles or the crowd in Cleveland, but this match feels like it is going in slow motion #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 2, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Styles levels Owens with a clothesline and jumping forearm off the ropes. Styles with a splash in the corner and then a fireman’s carry neckbreaker for a two count on Owens. Owens dumps Styles to the ring apron. Owens avoids a springboard forearm and Owens catches Styles with a superkick for a close two count. Styles avoids a Pop Up Powerbomb attempt and rolls through locking on the Calf Crusher. Owens with a headbutt to Styles to break it up. Styles catches Owens with a Pele Kick. Owens avoids a Styles Clash attempt. Styles rolls through back into the Calf Crusher. Owens teases tapping out, but eventually reaches out and gets the bottom rope to break it up. Owens catches Styles with another superkick. Owens swings and decks the referee. Owens attempts a Pop Up Powerbomb, but Styles gets a roll up and the referee counts the pinfall.

Winner and still WWE United States Champion: AJ Styles

After the match, JBL is yelling that Kevin Owens had his shoulder up during the three count. Owens can’t believe it and is yelling at the referee. The referee leaves the ring and Owens yells, “My shoulder was up!” A replay plays on the screen as Owens looks on. You can clearly see that Owens had his right shoulder up during the pinfall attempt.

It took two commercial breaks, but Styles vs. Owens eventually picked up, enjoyed the finish with Owens clearly having a shoulder up #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 2, 2017

Backstage, the referee is being looked at as Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon walk up. Shane says he made a bad call and Daniel says they have a big problem. Kevin Owens walks up angry and calls the referee an idiot. Shane tells Owens he needs to respect the referee. Owens pushes over the referee and Shane gets in Owens’ face. Owens says the referee made a crap call. Shane books a rematch at SummerSlam against AJ Styles. Owens demands a referee who can “do his damn job” at SummerSlam. Daniel suggests that Shane be the special guest referee at SummerSlam. Owens calls Shane incompetent. Shane says if Owens wants his championship rematch then he has to be the referee. He tells Owens to cool off and an angry Owens walks away backstage pushing over a cart.

-Commercial Break-

Highlights of The Usos attacking The New Day last week is shown.

The Usos mock New Day doing the Big E opening line on the mic. They walk out laughing. Jimmy asks if they were expecting three clowns on a tricycle. Jey asks if they expected three grown men talking about popsicles. Jimmy says New Day isn’t here tonight because of them. Jey says they plan to take the titles and New Day’s own catchphrase. They start up an “USOS ROCK” chant as they laugh and head to the back.

We get a “Fashion Peaks” segment with Breezango. Fandango is missing so Tyler Breeze is on his own. Fandango walks in the room dressed in all red with The Ascension. Konnor pours maple syrup on a piece of wood. Breeze wakes up. It was all a dream. Breeze then points to the photo of Fandango on the wall and knows who kidnapped him.

These Breezango/Fashion Files segments are terrible and not funny at all #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 2, 2017

Sami Zayn heads to the ring. He’s in action next.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Aiden English walks out on stage and asks for a spotlight as he sings.

Sami Zayn vs. Aiden English

English with a side headlock early on Sami. English works over the left arm of Sami. Sami counters working the left arm of English as well. Sami with arm drags and then a third big arm drag working over the left arm of English. English rolls Sami over and gets the pinfall.

Winner: Aiden English

After the match, English rolls out and smiles after picking up the win.

Mike and Maria Kanellis walk out. They talk about being in love and how they love that Sami Zayn lost tonight. Zayn is upset about his loss inside the ring.

Pretty surprising to see Aiden English pick up the win, he has lots of upside as a solo heel act, Mike and Maria trolling is great #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 2, 2017

Naomi and Becky Lynch team up next against Natalya and Carmella.

-Commercial Break-

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya and Carmella

We start with Becky Lynch and Natalya. Becky with a series of counters early and tags in Noami who connects with a sunset flip and leg drop combo with help from Becky. Carmella gets the tag and Naomi kicks away at her legs. Noami with a kick to the face of Carmella and then slides in connecting with a slap. Carmella throws Naomi back after Naomi got in a shot on Natalya. Tag to Natalya. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter on Naomi. Naomi is trying to crawl and fight to the bottom rope. She gets close and Natalya pulls her back to the middle of the ring. Naomi fights again to the ropes and reaches it. Carmella tags herself in and Natalya isn’t pleased. Carmella applies her leg submission. Naomi counters into a submission of her own. Natalya runs in and Becky cuts her off with an exploder. Carmella taps.

Winners: Naomi and Becky Lynch

After the match, Natalya is upset and Carmella is yelling at ringside.

Good women's tag match tonight, Carmella is hilariously entertaining when she gets pissed off during a match #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 2, 2017

Backstage, Renee Young is with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers. He says whether it is John Cena or Shinsuke Nakamura he faces at SummerSlam, no one will be beating the modern day Maharaja.

Rusev is in action next against Chad Gable.

-Commercial Break-

Rusev vs. Chad Gable

Gable goes for takedowns early and Rusev pushes him aside. Rusev gets hold of Gable and tosses him out. Gable runs back in and gets a takedown bringing Rusev to the mat. Gable works over the left ankle of Rusev. Rusev throws a big knee when Gable charges in and then power lifts Gable into a suplex. Rusev goes for a cover and gets a two count.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Gable catches Rusev with a german suplex into a bridge for a two count. Rusev hits the corner and Gable connects with a moonsault from the top rope. Gable gets a very close two count. Gable with a roll through attempting another german suplex, but Rusev counters and catches Gable with a big kick to the head. Gable kicks out! Rusev stomps the lower back of Gable, Gable counters, drops Rusev down and gets the ankle lock applied. Rusev is screaming out in pain. Rusev is reaching. Rusev turns over and kicks Gable away sending him out of the ring. Rusev with a superkick to Gable when Gable rolls back inside. Rusev jumps on the back of Gable and applies The Accolade. Gable taps.

Winner: Rusev

They are letting Chad Gable be competitive with Rusev tonight? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/GIHOhk378I — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 2, 2017

Hell of a match between Rusev and Gable tonight! If you missed it, it's worth checking out, loved the story they told #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 2, 2017

Also, nice touch having Gable apply the ankle lock on Rusev during the match #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 2, 2017

After the match, Rusev grabs a mic and says ever since he came to Smackdown Live, he was promised competition and an opponent worthy of being in the ring with him. He talks about them giving him John Cena and how Cena didn’t really beat him at Battleground and all he did was wave a flag around. Rusev says he has no opponent at SummerSlam because “everyone is afraid of Rusev.” Here comes Randy Orton. Orton tries to get up on the ring apron and Rusev walks forward. Orton grabs a mic. He gets inside the ring as Rusev backs off putting his arms out. “You’ve never beaten me. And I’m not afraid of you either. If you want an opponent at SummerSlam, look no further, you got one right here.” Orton drops the mic. A loud “RANDY” chant breaks out. Rusev laughs and starts yelling at Orton in Bulgarian. Rusev attempts a right hand, but Orton hits an RKO out of no where.

John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is up next.

-Commercial Break-

No. 1 Contenders Match

Winner gets WWE Championship shot at SummerSlam

John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Quick Match Results:

* AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens to retain the WWE United States Championship

* Aiden English def. Sami Zayn

* Naomi and Becky Lynch def. Natalya and Carmella

* Rusev def. Chad Gable