WWE Smackdown Results
September 26, 2017
Glendale, Arizona
Commentary: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves
Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com
Live coverage of WWE Smackdown will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).
Scheduled for tonight in Glendale is Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon giving his response to Kevin Owens’ statement on the show last week.
Also slated for the show is Rusev holding a Pride of Bulgaria Celebration, The Hype Bros plan to call out The Usos and the latest between Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura.