

WWE Smackdown Results

October 3, 2017

Denver, Colorado

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

We go live to Denver where the entire Smackdown Live roster is on stage including both Vince and Shane McMahon in remembrance of the lives lost in Las Vegas.

A video package runs highlighting last week’s Smackdown Live show where Jinder Mahal was making fun of Nakamura.

Back in Denver, Renee Young is in the ring as she introduces Shinsuke Nakamura. A loud “NAKAMURA” chant from the crowd. They really love him in Denver. Renee says that in the past few weeks, people think that Jinder has crossed the line. Have Jinder’s comments got to him? Nakamura says “Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me.” “The greatest fear of all is the fear of the unknown. But Jinder will know when I beat him and become WWE champion.”

Jinder’s music hits and the Singh brothers come out. They introduce Jinder Mahal. Mahal attacks Nakamura from behind. Nakamura gets up and starts fighting back. The Singh brothers get in the ring but Nakamura takes them out. Nakamura takes Mahal out again but the Singh brothers hold Nakamura and Mahal takes Nakamura out as all three men start beating down on him. Mahal delivers the Khalass as he stands over Nakamura with the WWE belt.

Up next, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya and Carmella

Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya and Carmella

The bell rings and we’re under way. Becky and Carmella start the match with Lynch delivering a drop kick. Carmella rolls to the outside but a double baseball slide by Charlotte and Becky Lynch takes their opponents out.

Back from commercial, Natalya has Becky Lynch in a headlock. Natalya gets Carmella in the corner and slaps her as she starts yelling at Lynch, calling her pathetic. A snap suplex by Natalya. Charlotte distracts Natalya as Lynch tags Charlotte in. Charlotte with some chops to the chest onto Natalya. Charlotte with a body slam. She goes for the cover but Carmella breaks it up. Becky throws Natalya out of the ring. A spear from Charlotte onto Natalya as she goes for the Figure Four but Natalya pushes her off. On the outside, Carmella hits Lynch with the briefcase as Charlotte looks on. Natalya hits Charlotte from behind and locks in the sharpshooter. Charlotte taps out.

Winners: Natalya and Carmella

A video package showing the history between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon is shown.

Up next is Bobby Roode in action!

Bobby Roode vs. Mike Kanellis

Mike Kanellis is in the ring as Bobby Roode’s music hits. Roode goes to pose for the fans but Kanellis attacks him with right hands. Kanellis poses for the fans, turns around and a spine buster by Bobby Roode. Bobby with a pose and the Glorious DDT! He goes for the cover and gets the 3 count!

Winner: Bobby Roode

After the match, Ziggler comes out on stage and says that he’s working on an entrance for their Hell in a Cell PPV on Sunday. Sirens go out in the arena but Ziggler says not that. He has another idea. Roode is seen standing as Ziggler stars throwing confetti and plays instruments down to the ring. He even grabs a horn. Ziggler asks the fans if they are excited. He gets in the ring and he tells Roode that he thinks his entrance is everything. He congratulates him on finally finding a way into the WWE. Ziggler says on Sunday he will show fans an entrance they have never seen before. He says he will expose Roode for what he is. Nothing more than an entrance. And that is all he will ever be. Ziggler throws the microphone and leaves.

Roode grabs the microphone and says he thought Ziggler’s entrance was horrible, just terrible. He’s doing it all wrong. And it goes a little something like this. Roode then poses and taunts him as his music hits.

The Usos and The New Day segment

The Usos music hits as they are about to read The New Day’s rights for Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV. The Usos say on Sunday, it won’t be a 3 on 2, it’ll be 2 on 2 while the third eats bootio’s. It’s not going to be any sunshine or twerking. They mention how they are the one’s who elevated the tag team division to another level. And how they will be 5 times WWE Tag Team champions. Sunddenly, Big E’s voice is heard over the PA system. All three members of the New Day come out.

Kofi says that ordinarily they would come out and crack jokes. But this Sunday is Hell in a Cell. Kofi says every time they have gone toe to toe they have left everyone in awe of what they do. Big E says whether they were on the kick off or main show, tag match or street fight, they left the arena knowing they had the best match of the match. Xavier says the last time they met, they left with the WWE Tag Team titles. The New Day Rocks chant errupts from the fans.

Jinder Mahal is backstage and he says take a look at what happened to Shinsuke Nakamura earlier tonight as they air the footage of the start of Smackdown. Mahal says Nakamura underestimated his intelligence. All it took was a simple distraction to throw him off his game. He says what happened earlier tonight will happen at Hell in a Cell.

The Hype Bros vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin at the Hell in a Cell kickoff show has been announced. Also, the Fashion Files will return on Sunday at the Hell in a Cell PPV.

Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin

The bell rings as both men exchange shots. Corbin throws Tye outside of the ring but he quickly gets back in. Some forearms by Dillinger. Baron fighting back as we see AJ Styles backstage watching the match. A superkick by Tye Dillinger as Corbin goes out of the ring.

Tye is shown being thrown onto the ring steps. Corbin beats on Tye outside of the ring. He throws him back in the ring, Corbin goes for a suplex but Tye reverses it into a roll up, 1, 2, 3! Tye gets the win out of no where! He quickly rolls out of the ring and celebrates.

Winner: Tye Dillinger

Backstage, AJ Styles is shown talking. He says Baron Corbin has the attitude of a jackass. Things aren’t handed. This is Smackdown Live, the house that AJ Styles built. He says maybe if Corbin would have pushed himself harder, he would not have lost to John Cena at Summerslam. Or he would have cashed in on the Money in the Bank. Or he would have even won tonight. He says he doesn’t take responsibility. He throws tantrums. And at Hell in a Cell, he will show him that taking short cuts against him won’t work.

Dana Warrior is in the ring with three women who are breast cancer survivors. Members of the Smackdown Live Women’s Division are behind them all in “Unleash Your Warrior” t-shirts. Dana reveals three pink WWE championships for the women in the ring.

Randy Orton vs. Aiden English

Rusev is in the ring and he tells Randy Orton that last week was supposed to be Happy Rusev day but he ruined it. But that’s ok because there will be many more Happy Rusev days, like this Sunday at Hell in a Cell. Randy Orton’s music hits.

The bell rings, Rusev get son the ring apron and distracts Orton. English attacks Orton but Randy fights back. Some right hands by Orton. Randy goes for the RKO but English reverses it and a drop kick onto Orton. Aiden sends Orton to the ropoes, Orton throws Aiden into the air and an RKO! He goes for the cover and gets the 3 count!

Winner: Randy Orton

Rusev was about to get in the ring but Orton sees him as Rusev turns around.

Shane McMahon is approached by Sami Zayn backstage. Sami tells Shane that he only caught glimpses of Owens when he snapped. Shane says he won’t be locked into Hell in a Cell with Kevin Owens but Kevin Owens will be lockedi n Hell in a Cell with him. Shane tells him he is about to walk to the ring and go face to face with Kevin Owens.

Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens segment

Shane grabs the microphone and says he has been waiting for this moment for a long time. He calls Kevin Owens out. The crowd chants “SHANE O’ MAC”. He says unfortunately just like he thought, Kevin Owens is a no show. He says Owens talks a big game but when his back is against the wall, he is a coward. He says how he spoke about his kids, how he hit his father, how he used Sami Zayn as a human shield. But this Sunday, he won’t be able to hide because they will be in Hell in a Cell. Shane says the Hell in a Cell match is a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Kevin Owens starts talking as he comes from in between the crowd a la Shield. He asks Shane how he can help him. Shane tells him to come down to the ring. Kevin says he aims to please as he starts walking down but changes his time. He says he already spent more than enough time in Denver as it is and he will see him Sunday.

Shane calls him a coward. Kevin keeps walking up and leaves. Shane says he will bring the fight to him as he jumps the barricade and walks in between the crowd up the stairs. They are in the lobby of the arena and Kevin attacks Shane from behind. Both men start fighting around the arena. Kevin throws Shane into the wall. He power bombs Shane onto one of the WWE merchandise tables. Kevin Owens walks away and starts walking in between the crowd down to the ring.

Kevin Owens grabs a microphone and steps into the ring. He says if you think Shane McMahon is having a rough night, he has no idea what will happen on Sunday at Hell in a Cell. Kevin says he agrees about making it a Falls Count Anywhere. Thast way he can beat him up anywhere he wants to.

Kevin Owens tells Shane not to worry about jumping off the cell because he will throw him off the cell. The camera cuts and we see Shane walking back down to the ring. Kevin tells Shane if he wants to make it to Sunday, he better not come down to the ring. Kevin leaves the ring, jumps the barricade and starts beating on Shane. McMahon throws Kevin Owens over the barricade. Shane stands on top of the barricade and jumps on Kevin Owens. Referees are surrounding both men as they continue fighting. Kevin throws Shane over one of the announce tables. Kevin gets back in the ring as Shane gets back up. Shane back on his feet and in the ring as Kevin kicks him. Shane trying to fight back but Kevin Owens delivers a super kick.

Kevin Owens grabs Shane and headbutts him the same way he headbutted Vince. Shane struggles to get back up But Kevin Owens throws him to the ropes and delivers the pop up power bomb. Kevin’s music hits as he walks away.

