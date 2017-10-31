

WWE Smackdown Results

October 31, 2017

Norfolk, Virginia

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

The Smackdown video plays with a Halloween theme to it. Tom Phillips is back on commentary.

Shane McMahon talks about the Daniel Bryan attack

Shane McMahon’s music hits, and the Smackdown Live commissioner makes his way to the ring. A loud “Shane O’Mac” chant picks up. McMahon wishes them a Happy Halloween. Survivor Series on November 19 is right around the corner, and Smackdown will go head to head with RAW. A lot of people have been asking why the Smackdown brand laid siege to Monday Night RAW. The answer is simple. Since RAW was around – and it is approaching its 25th anniversary – it has always looked at Smackdown as the inferior brand. That still stands from the top with his sister Stephanie all the way down to the lowest part of the RAW common denominator. To change that perception, they picked up Daniel Bryan as the General Manager, went live, and created the land of opportunity. That wasn’t quite enough. They had a team meeting and decided the best way to make an impact was to go on RAW and kick them right in the mouth. An “Under Siege” chant picks up. McMahon thanks everyone for coming to the events and tuning into their show.

To make things uncomfortable, Daniel Bryan was sent to RAW and attacked. McMahon says it was Kane that attacked him. Where was Kurt Angle and Stephanie McMahon? There will be hell to pay for that attack. At Survivor Series, Kurt Angle said he will bring his gold medal, Braun Strowman, and three other RAW superstars because they’re meeting in their ring. McMahon’s team consists of Randy Orton, three of Smackdown’s finest superstars, and Shane McMahon himself as Team Captain. McMahon says, “And we’ll see you in the ring.”

There has been enough talk. It’s time for some action. The show is about to start. Bobby Roode makes his entrance. He’ll face Dolph Ziggler in a Best 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. The winner will be a member of Team Smackdown Live at Survivor Series.

-Commercial Break-

Best 2-out-of-3 Falls Match

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

The bell rings, and they circle the ring before Ziggler goes for a takedown. Ziggler rolls him up for a one count. Ziggler tries to keep him grounded, but Roode gets to his feet. Roode whips him off, but Ziggler shoulder blocks him down. Ziggler hits the ropes, but Roode floors him with a back elbow. Roode blocks a superkick and goes for a Glorious DDT, but Ziggler powers him to the corner and shoulders him in the midsection a few times. Ziggler taunts the crowd and turns to get floored by a clothesline from Roode. Roode puts him in the corner before having a whip to the corner reversed. Roode boots him back and hits a blockbuster off the second rope for a two count. Roode chops the chest a few times. Ziggler tries to fight back, but Roode gives him a hip toss over the top rope. Roode gets the crowd to shout, “GLORIOUS!” Ziggler attacks him upon exiting the ring and bounces him off the ring apron. Roode reverses a whip into the barricade before getting him into the ring. Ziggler immediately superkicks him as he gets back in the ring and picks up the first fall!

Dolph Ziggler has won the first fall.

-Commercial Break-

During the commercial break, Roode picked up the second fall after a catapult into the ring post and a roll up.

Bobby Roode has won the second fall.

They’re trading punches, and Roode avoids the famouser before hitting a big one-armed slam for a near fall. Roode sets up for a Glorious DDT, but Ziggler blocks it and picks up a two count. Roode rolls him up for a two count. Ziggler quickly pops up and connects with a big DDT for a near fall. Ziggler pulls himself up and waits for Roode to get up. Roode holds the ropes to counter the Zig-Zag. Roode hits a Double R Spinebuster and goes for a Glorious DDT. Ziggler gets out of it and hits a Zig-Zag, but Roode kicks out! Both men take a few moments before getting to their feet. The crowd is really into this match. Ziggler sets up in the corner a la Shawn Michaels going for Sweet Chin Music. Ziggler tunes up the band and goes for a superkick, but Roode sidesteps it. Roode rolls him up, but Ziggler rolls through and grabs the tights. Roode kicks out and connects with a Glorious DDT for the win!

Winner by Pinfall: Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode joins Shane McMahon and Randy Orton on Team Smackdown Live at Survivor Series. Roode says there are three members of Team Smackdown Live with him, Randy Orton, and Shane McMahon. Roode misspeaks and says he hopes the next two have “compassion” before correcting and saying passion and competitiveness. At Survivor Series, it’s Smackdown Live up and RAW down.

Shinsuke Nakamura faces Kevin Owens in a Survivor Series Qualifying Match later tonight. We’ll also see AJ Styles take on Samir Singh.

-Commercial Break-

The New Day is walking around backstage in their Halloween costumes. Xavier Woods is dressed as “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, but he looks like Katt Williams. Big E is Akeem the Dream. Kofi Kingston is Brother Love, complete with his face being painted red. Rusev and Aiden English come up to them. Rusev asks what’s wrong with them. RAW could be at their doorsteps. Woods says they’re ready to fight no matter what. Rusev says Halloween is a dumb holiday for dumb children. Only one day matters – Aiden English sings, “Rusev Day.” Rusev pours out the candy and stomps on it. Big E is furious and challenges him to a match. Rusev accepts.

Elsewhere backstage, Becky Lynch is talking to the Women’s Division of Smackdown. James Ellsworth is dressed like a dog. Carmella makes him sit. Lynch unites the team before Natalya, the Smackdown Live Women’s Champion, comes up. She tells them to settle their tea kettles. She may not be part of the Women’s Team Smackdown Live, but she’ll be facing Alexa Bliss. On every team is a weak link. Could it be Naomi or Charlotte Flair. If Team Smackdown loses to Team RAW, they can blame Flair.

Baron Corbin makes his way to the ring. He’ll be in action, next.

-Commercial Break-

WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin vs. Sin Cara

The bell rings, and Corbin quickly starts ripping at the mask. Cara hits a springboard arm drag, but Corbin immediately big boots him down. Corbin throws him out of the ring and drives him into the barricade spine-first. Corbin rips at the mask again, but Cara throws him off. Corbin charges, but Cara moves, and he hits the barricade hard. Cara kicks him and goes for a suicide dive, but Corbin forearms him. Corbin rips at the mask again, but Cara gets away and rolls out of the ring. Cara fights him when he leaves the ring and drives him into the ring steps. Cara punches away at him before Corbin knocks him away. Cara chop blocks him and continues attacking. Cara then spears him onto the table. The referee calls the match off.

No Contest

Cara has Corbin grounded and continues punching him in the face before kneeing him in the head a few times. Corbin tries to escape, but Cara throws a chair at him. Corbin then escapes through the crowd.

Renee Young is backstage with The Usos. She asks how they’re preparing to take on The Shield at Survivor Series. Jimmy Uso says they already proved they have this division on lock. Now they’ll prove they’re the A-Team on the so-called B-Show. Jey is going to welcome The Shield to The Uso Penitentiary. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable walk up to them. Benjamin says at Survivor Series, it’s the Smackdown Tag Champions versus the RAW Tag Champions. Next week, they’ll be facing The Usos for the titles. Gable does a rap, and it’s bad.

Shinsuke Nakamura takes on Kevin Owens in a Survivor Series Qualifying Match. Coming up next, AJ Styles takes on Samir Singh.

-Commercial Break-

Samir and Sunil Singh make their way to the stage. They say they’re the advocates of the reigning, defending, undisputed WWE Champion, The Modern Day Maharaja, Jinder Mahal!

Jinder Mahal makes his way to the ring. Mahal was ejected from ringside last week when AJ Styles easily defeated Sunil Singh. Mahal says he was unfairly ejected from ringside last week because of the fear of what he was going to do to AJ Styles. Someone else should be feeling that fear: Brock Lesnar. Fear is setting in for Lesnar and Paul Heyman. At Survivor Series, The Beast will be beaten, victimized, and conquered. Mahal will forever be known as “The Beast Master.” Tonight, he’ll be at ringside as Samir faces AJ Styles in his honor. Mahal then speaks to his people in his people, but AJ Styles cuts him off.

Samir Singh w/ Jinder Mahal and Sunil vs. AJ Styles

The bell rings, and Singh talks some trash before slapping Styles. Styles tackles him and punches away at him. Styles hits a Pelé Kick and immediately hits the Styles Clash for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: AJ Styles

Mahal immediately attacks Styles and punches away at him. Mahal continues punching and kicking him. Sunil Singh holds Styles’ leg, and Mahal superkicks Styles. Mahal then slides Styles ribs-first into the ring post. Mahal goes outside and stretches Styles out against the ring post. Sunil Singh stomps away at Styles before Mahal pulls him off. Mahal then hits the Khallas. Mahal holds him up for a moment before dropping him. Mahal then holds up the WWE Championship and leaves the ring. Mahal then gets back in the ring and hits a second Khallas.

Sami Zayn is complaining to Kevin Owens about Shane McMahon making himself Team Captain of Team Smackdown Live. Owens says he’ll get onto Team Smackdown Live and make sure they win. That way, Shane McMahon will owe them and they’ll get everything they want. This will be the Sami and Kevin Show.

Coming up next, Big E will take on Rusev.

-Commercial Break-

The Bludgeon Brothers are coming.

Rusev and Aiden English are in the ring. English asks for complete silence as he sings a Halloween tune. English sings about how it’s Rusev Day until The New Day cut him off.

Rusev vs. “The African Dream” Akeem (Big E)

Charles Robinson, the greatest referee ever, is the official for this match. The bell rings, and Rusev smacks Big E’s Akeem hat off. Big E attacks, applies an abdominal stretch, and stomps him down in the corner. Rusev goes to the apron, and Big E blocks a punch. Rusev then grabs the arm and yanks it off the middle rope before sending him shoulder-first into the ring post.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Rusev applying an arm bar. Big E fights up and hits a pair of belly-to-belly overhead suplexes before hitting a belly-to-belly side suplex. Big E connects with a big splash and sets up for the end. Rusev slides out of a Big Ending and boots him back. Big E ducks an attack, but Rusev kicks him. Big E then powers him down with a uranage out of nowhere. Aiden English gets on the microphone and sings about Rusev Day again. Xavier Woods cuts him off with a trombone. English attacks him. Kofi Kingston chases English into the ring. Charles Robinson keeps Kingston back and admonishes him. Big E hits English with a Big Ending. Rusev then superkicks him from behind and picks up the victory.

Winner by Pinfall: Rusev

Sin Cara is walking backstage when Renee Young asks about the significance of his mask. Cara says it represents his family. When he puts it on, it’s a sign of his survival after a not so easy life. Baron Corbin did the most disrespectful thing to a luchador by trying to take it from him. He went through hell to get his mask and will go through hell to keep it.

Later tonight, Kevin Owens will take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Survivor Series Qualifying Match. Coming up next, Breezango will present, “Strangerer Things.”

-Commercial Break-

Aiden English comes up to Shane McMahon and disingenuously asks about Daniel Bryan. English says it’s Rusev Day. Rusev wants to be on Team Smackdown. English goes to sing about it, but McMahon cuts him off. If Rusev wants to be on Team Smackdown, he’ll have to earn his way on. Rusev will be in a match with the winner getting on Team Smackdown. Rusev just has to beat AJ Styles. McMahon sings, “Good Luck.”

It’s time for “Strangerer Things.” Fandango feeds Eggos to someone he thinks is Tyler Breeze, but it isn’t. They think The Ascension, but it’s not them. It turns out to be Tye Dillinger. Konnor is dressed like Kane, and they attack. They stop when they realize it isn’t Kane. The lights flicker and the photo of The Bludgeon Brothers is highlighted. There’s an attack, and a Jigsaw ripoff from the “SAW” franchise says, “Let the games begin.”

Kevin Owens makes his entrance. He’ll face Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event, next.

-Commercial Break-

Survivor Series Qualifying Match

Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The bell rings, and Nakamura quickly connects with some strikes. Nakamura sends him into the ropes, but Owens holds on and pulls himself out of the ring. Nakamura challenges him to get into the ring, and Owens angrily obliges. Nakamura knees him, hits a snapmare, and knees him again for a two count. Nakamura chokes him with his boot in the corner and boots him back. Nakamura hits a running dropkick, and Owens rolls out of the ring again. Nakamura follows him out, and Owens drives him into the ring apron. Nakamura reverses a whip into the barricade.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Owens reverse a whip to the corner, but Nakamura slingshots over him. Owens quickly superkicks him for a near fall. Owens punches away at him and stomps him. Owens shouts that this is his show. Owens stomps the face for a two count. Owens applies a chin lock, but Nakamura fights up. Owens spikes him with a DDT for a near fall. Owens digs his forearm into Nakamura’s face and continues hitting him. Owens goes back to the chin lock. Nakamura fights up and forearms out. Owens misses a clothesline, and Nakamura dropkicks him down. Nakamura starts kicking the chest, but Owens blocks the roundhouse. Nakamura manages to catch him with an enzuigiri. Nakamura attacks in the corner and lays him across the top turnbuckle for a running knee to the ribs for a near fall.

Sami Zayn comes down to distract Nakamura. Owens rolls him up for a near fall. Nakamura connects with a massive kick to the skull for a near fall. Zayn bounces around the ringside area. Nakamura goes for a superplex, but Owens counters into a swinging fisherman’s superplex for a near fall. Owens tries for a Pop-up Powerbomb, but Nakamura counters into a hurricanrana and a sliding knee for a near all. Nakamura sets up, but Zayn pulls Owens out of the ring. Nakamura pulls himself out of the ring and scares Zayn away. Owens sends Nakamura into the ring post and puts him in the ring. Owens goes to the top for a Bullfrog Splash, but Nakamura kicks out! Owens tells Zayn to clear off the commentary table. Randy Orton’s music hits, and they look toward the entrance ramp. Orton comes through the crowd and hits Zayn with a back suplex onto the table! Nakamura then hits Owens with a kick and connects with the Kinshasa for the win!

Winner by Pinfall: Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura joins Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode on Team Smackdown Live at Survivor Series. Orton looks pleased with this result.

