

WWE Smackdown Results

November 7, 2017

Manchester, England

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

The show opens with a video package focusing on Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against AJ Styles tonight in the main event.

Tom Phillips is the first to welcome us to the show tonight in Manchester, England.

Shane McMahon opens the show in Manchester

Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon is out first to kick off the show. Big reaction for Shane tonight in Manchester. Shane smiles and grabs a mic. He talks about how Smackdown won’t be known as the “B show” and instead “the show” after Survivor Series. Shane holds his sister Stephanie and Kurt Angle personally responsible for what happened to Daniel Bryan when he went to RAW. He plans to get payback against Kurt Angle. Shane talks about the roster stepping up against RAW. A loud “NEW DAY ROCKS” chant starts up. Shane introduces The New Day. Big E does his introduction for Manchester.

Here comes Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Footage from RAW last night is shown of New Day showing up and setting up a distraction to let Sheamus and Cesaro defeat Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. Back live, New Day is in the ring with Shane. Kofi said it wasn’t the intention for Seth and Dean to lose the tag team titles, but such is the consequences of putting “RAW under siege baby!” Woods wonders what they really will do. They all yell “NOTHING” on the mic. Shane starts to dance with New Day as they do the “NEW DAY ROCKS” chant.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are out next to interrupt. Owens calls them stupid. Zayn tells Shane he isn’t cool and can’t dance. New Day mocks Sami’s dancing. Zayn says they could have shown up on RAW and beat up the roster as well, but they have integrity and don’t subscribe to the Shane McMahon propaganda machine. Shane says that is exactly why they aren’t representing Team Smackdown Live at Survivor Series in addition to losing qualifying matches. Owens yells they are the top two stars on this roster and shouldn’t need to qualify for the team. Big E accuses Sami of being Owens’ puppet. Shane suggests Sami deserves a match here tonight against Kofi Kingston. That match is next.

Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston

Sami works over the left arm of Kofi early. Sami with an arm drag going back to a left arm lock. Kofi lands on his feet during a monkey flip attempt by Sami from the corner. Kofi catches Sami with a big dropkick to the face and Sami rolls out. Back inside, Sami cuts off Kofi when he runs out and back in. Sami with a big clothesline. Kofi catches Sami with a dropkick in the air as Sami jumps off the second rope from the corner.

Back live, Kofi catches Sami with a dive to the outside. Back inside, Sami connects with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close two count. Kofi with a cross body and gets the pinfall.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

After the match, Kevin Owens hits the ring and quickly attacks Kofi Kingston. Sami Zayn rolls out and Owens yells at him to join him near the ramp. New Day check on Kingston.

Backstage, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is with The Singh Brothers. Renee Young asks if having to defend his title changes his mindset when preparing for Brock Lesnar. He calls Styles the appetizer to the entree that is Lesnar.

Randy Orton vs. Rusev is next. If Rusev wins, he joins Team Smackdown Live.

Another video package for The Bludgeon Brothers airs.

If Rusev wins, he joins Team Smackdown Live

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Before the match, Aiden English sings introducing Rusev.

The bell rings and Orton goes for an early RKO attempt. Rusev avoids and lands a big kick to the head. Rusev with a series of pinfall attempts and Orton kicks out.

Back live, Rusev has Orton in a headlock on the mat. Loud “RUSEV DAY” chant starts up in Manchester. Rusev catches Orton with a spin kick off the ropes. Rusev with a big kick to the back of Orton for another two count. RKO out of no where! Orton gets the pinfall.

Winner: Randy Orton

Backstage, we see Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura watching with Shane McMahon. Corey Graves notes we still have one open spot remaining on Team Smackdown Live.

Backstage, James Ellsworth is looking for Carmella. Becky Lynch shows up instead. Ellsworth says she has no shot of winning tonight since she’s a girl.

A video package airs highlighting Smackdown Live attacking RAW and Daniel Bryan showing up the following week to apologize to Kurt Angle. We then see a highlight from last night with New Day setting up a title change with the RAW tag team titles.

Back live, members of the Smackdown women’s division are at ringside.

James Ellsworth vs. Becky Lynch

The bell rings and Ellsworth starts doing push ups. The crowd starts a “BECKY’S GONNA KILL YOU” chant. Becky goes for an armbar early and Ellsworth gets to the ropes. Ellsworth trips up Becky and laughs. Becky props Ellsworth up on the turnbuckle. Becky with a kick, float over and gets Ellsworth down into a series of pinfalls. Becky rolls around with Ellsworth inside the ring. Becky spins Ellsworth around on her shoulders and then tosses him out of the ring. Ellsworth slowly gets back in the ring as Lana, Charlotte and Tamina stare him down. Ellsworth pushes Becky down. Ellsworth then pushes Becky out of the ring through the ropes. Becky connects with a dropkick off the top rope. Ellsworth launches Becky into the corner. Ellsworth is calling for No Chin Music. Becky blocks, hits an atomic drop and then kicks the middle rope when Ellsworth tries to get out. Becky with an overhead suplex. Ellsworth rolls out and is scared back in. He then shakes the hand of Becky and hugs her. Becky drops him down in an armbar. Ellsworth taps out.

Winner: Becky Lynch

After the match, Carmella gets in the ring and picks up Ellsworth. Carmella argues with Becky Lynch. Carmella then levels Ellsworth with a big superkick. Becky and the rest of the Smackdown women’s division are surprised. Carmella heads to the back with her briefcase.

The Usos defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships next.

