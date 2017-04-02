WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show Results – 4/2/17 (Battle Royal, Cruiserweights)



WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show Results

April 2, 2017

Orlando, Florida (Camping World Stadium)

Results by: Roy Nemer of Wrestleview.com

Live coverage of the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 CT).

Scheduled for the Kickoff Show is:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The following names are advertised:

Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tian Bing, Mark Henry and Killian Dain.

Don’t forget to join us on @wrestleview for live thoughts during WrestleMania 33!