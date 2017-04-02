RAW Women’s Title Match Results (WrestleMania 33)

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte vs. Nia Jax

Bayley, Sasha and Charlotte all go after Nia early. Nia is leveling all three girls. Nia throws Sasha into Bayley and connects with a corner splash. Nia splashes over Bayley in the corner. Bayley rolls out and Charlotte throws chops to Nia. Charlotte is sent off the ring apron into Bayley and Sasha on the outside by Nia. Bayley, Sasha and Charlotte are all up on the ring apron staring down Nia. They get in, circle Nia and go after her. Charlotte with a chop block as Sasha holds Nia. Charlotte with a big boot on Nia as Bayley and Sasha suplex her back. Nia is slammed to the mat by Bayley, Sasha and Charlotte. They all three pin Nia.

Nia Jax is eliminated.

Charlotte bails and tells Bayley and Sasha to fight. Bayley is tossed out. Sasha jumps over the top rope and takes out Sasha. Charlotte goes up top and connects with a top rope corkscrew moonsault catching both Bayley and Sasha. Back inside, Charlotte drops Sasha from the corner. Sasha with a big chop to Charlotte. Sasha with double knees from the top rope on Charlotte. Sasha gets the Bank Statement locked in on Charlotte. Charlotte pushes Sasha face first into the second turnbuckle. Sasha hits it with a thud. Charlotte gets the win. We find out that Charlotte had exposed part of the turnbuckle earlier.

Sasha Banks is eliminated.

We are down to Charlotte vs. Bayley. Charlotte misses a moonsault attempt. Charlotte gets the Figure Four locked on and tries to bridge into the Figure Eight. Bayley gets to the bottom rope and Charlotte takes her time breaking the hold. Charlotte is up on the top turnbuckle with Bayley. Bayley gets Charlotte over her shoulder and tosses her away in a back body drop. Bayley falls back and is stuck in the tree of woe in the corner. Bayley avoids a shot by Charlotte in the corner pushing her back. Bayley connects with a flying elbow for the win!

Winner and new WWE RAW Women’s Champion: Bayley

Surprising and cool move by #WWE to go with Bayley retaining tonight, pretty good fatal four way – AM #WrestleMania — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 3, 2017