Triple H vs Seth Rollins Results (WrestleMania 33)

Non-Sanctioned Match

Triple H w/ Stephanie McMahon vs. Seth Rollins

They brawl to the outside. Triple H send Rollins into the ring barricade. Rollins comes back clotheslining Triple H over the barricade. Rollins then launches Triple H over his head back into the ringside area. Rollins reportedly had a 103 degree temperature earlier today. Rollins springboards back in and Triple H cuts him off working over his bad knee. They brawl back to ringside and Rollins sends Triple H into the announce table. Rollins starts clearing it off. They are on top of the table. Triple H counters and gives Rollins a spike DDT on top of the table! Triple H grabs a steel chair and cracks it over the bad knee of Rollins. Triple H does it a second time. Back inside, Triple H drops elbows over the knee of Rollins. Triple H with chops to Rollins in the corner. Rollins responds dropping Triple H face first into the middle turnbuckle. Rollins attempts a sunset flip over Triple H up on the top turnbuckle. Triple H hangs on and Rollins grabs his knee in pain. Triple H smiles. Rollins connects with his turnbuckle powerbomb on Triple H! Rollins jumps out and catches Triple H. Rollins goes under the ring and starts pulling out steel chairs. Rollins also grabs a table. Rollins with a frog splash to the lower back of Triple H off the top turnbuckle. Triple H kicks the bad knee of Rollins avoiding a chair shot and connects with a big spinebuster. Triple H gets the bad knee of Rollins wrapped up in a chair and kicks away at it. Rollins recovers, grabs the chair and launches it at Triple H who is up on the top rope. Rollins with a superplex on Triple H off the top, hangs on and then connects with a falcon arrow for a close two count. Rollins is tripped up by Stephanie off the top rope. Triple H locks on a submission hyper extending the knee of Rollins. Rollins counters into a submission of his own. Triple H breaks free. They brawl to the outside and Triple H hits the bad knee of Rollins with a chair again. Triple H drops down and goes back to work on the knee. Rollins is pulling items out from under the ring including a sledgehammer and more chairs. Triple H grabs the sledgehammer and Rollins rolls back in. Rollins with kicks to break it up. Triple H levels Rollins with a clothesline. Rollins has the sledgehammer. Stephanie jumps up and rips it out of his hands from the ring apron. Triple H with a Pedigree on Rollins. Rollins barely kicks out. Rollins with a back drop on Triple H from the corner. Rollins stands up top and connects with a phoenix splash on Triple H. Triple H somehow is able to kick out. Series of counters between the two going for the Pedigree. Stephanie grabs Rollins from the ring apron. Rollins avoids a shot and Triple H nearly bumps into Stephanie. Rollins with a superkick on Triple H. Triple H falls back. Stephanie gets bumped by Triple H. Stephanie goes through the table at ringside! Triple H turns around and gets a Pedigree from Rollins. Rollins gets the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins