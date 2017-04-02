Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles Results (WrestleMania 33)

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Lock up and Styles gets the better of Shane early. Styles shouts out, “I’m going to embarrass you!” Styles drops Shane with a shoulder block, but Shane leaps over Styles. Styles with a snapmare and mocks Shane doing his dance. Shane with arm drags and a big waistlock takedown on Styles. Styles bails to regroup. Styles with a big right when Shane goes in for a takedown. Shane with jabs and throws rights and lefts at Styles in the corner. Shane with a BIG elbow on Styles in the corner. Styles catches Shane with a through the ropes and launches Shane over the announce table! Big bump by Shane. Styles and Shane exchange right hands and elbows. Shane kicks Styles to the corner and trips Styles up when he attempts a springboard to the top rope. Shane tosses Styles across the ring. Shane with a modified Angle Slam on Styles for a two count. Styles gets Shane in the Calf Crusher. Shane counters into a rear naked choke on Styles. Styles breaks free and Shane transitions to an armbar! Double clothesline puts both men down. Styles with a springboard 450 that Shane counters into a triangle as Styles drops down! Styles, still in the triangle, lifts Shane up and connects with the Styles Clash! Shane kicks out. Orlando is cheering Styles offense and booing Shane offense. Styles accidentally kicks the referee in the head in the corner. Styles with a Pele Kick on Shane. The referee is down and Styles realizes it. Styles throws trash cans inside the ring and props Styles in the corner. Styles puts a trash can against the chest of Shane, gets up on the other turnbuckle and attempts a Coast to Coast when Shane counters putting the trash can in the face of Styles. Shane now has a trash can pressed against the face/chest of Styles. Shane is up on the top turnbuckle, jumps and connects with Coast to Coast on Styles! Shane drags Styles out, hooks the leg, the referee is back up and Styles kicks out. Shane leaves the ring and starts clearing off the announce table. Shane pulls Styles out and puts him on top of the announce table. Shane jumps off the top turnbuckle, Styles moves and Shane crashes through the table. The referee starts the count. Styles gets Shane back in at 9 and he’s up on the ring apron. Springboard forearm attempt by Styles, Shane hooks the arm of Styles and connects with a DDT! Shane goes up to the top turnbuckle and attempts a Shooting Star Press! Styles moves. Styles is back on the ring apron. Styles connects with the springboard forearm and gets the pinfall.

Winner: AJ Styles

Styles vs. Shane is easily the surprise of the night, Shane pulled off some impressive spots, really good match – AM #WrestleMania — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 2, 2017

