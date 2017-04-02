John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse Results (WrestleMania 33)

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

All Miz early. Maryse tosses Nikki out of the ring. Miz with a neckbreaker on Cena. Miz with Daniel Bryan chest kicks to Cena as the crowd chants “YES” along with him. Nikki with a slap to Miz after he gets in her face. Miz is tossed over the top rope by Cena. Nikki with a big spear to Maryse and throws right hands. Nikki has Maryse up for her torture rack. Nikki drops Maryse as Cena gets Miz and hits him with an AA. Nikki and Cena get the pinfall together.

Winners: John Cena and Nikki Bella

The Proposal

After the match, John Cena tells Nikki this is the moment she was waiting for after coming back from a neck injury. He brings up wanting to tell her something when the time was right. Cena gets down on one knee and asks Nikki to marry him. Nikki says yes and kisses Cena. Cena takes out the ring and puts it on her finger.