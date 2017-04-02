Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar Results (WrestleMania 33)

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar w/ Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman handles the ring introductions for Brock Lesnar.

The bell rings and here we go. Lesnar immediately with a german suplex, a second and a third! Goldberg with a spear on Lesnar! Lesnar is back up and Goldberg with a second spear! Lesnar falls to the outside. Goldberg with a spear to Lesnar through the barricade at ringside crashing it apart! Goldberg with a knee and tosses Lesnar back in. Loud “GOLDBERG” chants in Orlando. Back inside, Lesnar has Goldberg up. Goldberg counters and hits a spear on Lesnar. Goldberg with the Jackhammer on Lesnar. Lesnar kicks out! Goldberg can’t believe it. Goldberg misses a spear when Lesnar jumps high over him! Goldberg hit the corner hard. Lesnar with more german suplexes leading the count to seven. Number eight by Lesnar. Lesnar with number nine. Orlando wants 10. Lesnar with 10 german suplexes on Goldberg. Lesnar has Goldberg up and connects with an F5. Lesnar hooks the leg and gets the win.

Winner and new WWE Universal Champion: Brock Lesnar