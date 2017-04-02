Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton Results (WrestleMania 33)

WWE Championship

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

They did some interesting production early when Bray leaned backwards in the corner. Video of maggots filled the ring showed up and Orton quickly bailed. Back inside, Wyatt levels Orton coming off the ropes. Wyatt with a splash in the corner to Orton. They did another shot above the ring with a video of worms filling the ring. Orton with a roll up and Wyatt powers out then levels Orton with a clothesline. Orton again bails to the outside. Wyatt throws Orton face first into the barricade. The referee starts the count. Wyatt rolls Orton back in at 8. Wyatt is back in at 9. Orton then quickly rolls out again. Wyatt misses a clothesline attempt at Orton on the other side and connects with an RKO! Orton avoids Sister Abigail and then catches Wyatt with his DDT off the ropes. Wyatt finally hits Sister Abigail and Orton kicks out! Wyatt falls to his back, does his creepy crawl and video of cockroaches fills the ring. RKO out of no where. Orton hooks the leg and gets the pinfall.

Winner and new WWE Champion: Randy Orton