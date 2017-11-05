

Bound for Glory Results (presented by Impact Wrestling)

November 5, 2017

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Commentary: Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews

The following is scheduled for the show tonight in Ottawa:

Impact World Championship

Eli Drake (c) vs. Johnny Impact

Impact X Division Championship – 6-Way Match

Trevor Lee (c) vs. Petey Williams vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Garza Jr vs. Matt Sydal

Impact Tag Team Championships – 5150 Street Fight Match

oVe (c’s) vs. LAX

Impact Knockouts Championship – Triple Threat Match

Sienna (c) vs. Gail Kim vs. Allie

Lashley and King Mo vs. Moose and Stephan Bonnar

Team Impact (Impact Grand Champion EC3, Eddie Edwards and James Storm) vs. Team AAA (Pagano, Texano Jr and El Hijo Del Fantasma)

Monsters Ball Match

Abyss vs. Grado

Plus, the return of Alberto El Patron to Impact Wrestling

