New match added to Elimination Chamber, updated card for Sunday

WWE.com has officially announced that Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James has been added to the card for this Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV in Phoenix.
A contract signing for the match will take place on Smackdown Live later tonight in Seattle along with an official contract signing for Nikki Bella vs. Natalya.
BREAKING: #IrishLassKicker @BeckyLynchWWE will go one-on-one with @MickieJames THIS SUNDAY at #WWEChamber! https://t.co/bOKT3kKk1b pic.twitter.com/Zlj0v55j2b
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017
Here is the updated card for Elimination Chamber this Sunday night.
WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match
John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Tag Team Turmoil
American Alpha (c’s) vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains vs. The Ascension
Nikki Bella vs. Natalya
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday night.