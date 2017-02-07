New match added to Elimination Chamber, updated card for Sunday

WWE.com has officially announced that Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James has been added to the card for this Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV in Phoenix.

A contract signing for the match will take place on Smackdown Live later tonight in Seattle along with an official contract signing for Nikki Bella vs. Natalya.

Here is the updated card for Elimination Chamber this Sunday night.

WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match

John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Tag Team Turmoil

American Alpha (c’s) vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains vs. The Ascension

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

