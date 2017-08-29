WWE RAW Ratings are in for August 28, 2017.

This week’s episode from Brooklyn drew 3.30 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 3.40. While the show did see a drop in overall viewers, WWE won the night on cable taking the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 spots.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.384 (down from 3.416 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.364 (down from 3.581 million viewers)

Hour 3: 3.163 (down from 3.216 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship, averaged a 1.16 rating for the night. This is up from the 1.15 last week.