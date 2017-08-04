The GFW Impact ratings for August 3, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 276,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 286,000 viewers overall and marked the third week in a row that the show saw a drop in viewers on Thursday night.

Impact came in at No. 132 in the cable top 150, down from No. 137 last week.

GFW Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined by The Patron Family vs. LAX in a six man tag team match, averaged a 0.06 rating among adults 18-49. This is the same as last week’s show.