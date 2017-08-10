The following is set for tonight’s 8/10 GFW Impact on POP TV:

* GFW Champion Alberto El Patron, Matt Sydal and GFW X-Division Champion Sonjay Dutt vs. Low-Ki, Lashley and Trevor Lee

* Taiji Ishimori vs. ACH in a Super X Cup Tournament Semi-Final Match

* Dutch Mantell sits down with Lashley and Matt Sydal

* LAX vs. The VOW for the GFW Tag Team Titles

* GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna stages a sit-in

* Kongo Kong vs. Grado and Joesph Park

* Naomichi Marufuji and El Hijo de Fantasma vs. Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid

