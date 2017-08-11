The GFW Impact ratings for August 10, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 277,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 276,000 viewers overall.

Impact came in at No. 111 in the cable top 150, up from No. 132 last week.

GFW Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined by Alberto El Patron, Matt Sydal and Sonjay Dutt vs. Low-Ki, Lashley and Trevor Lee in a six man tag team match, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49. This is up from last week’s 0.06 rating.