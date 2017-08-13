GFW Knockout Angelina Love, who returned to the company earlier this year, announced on Twitter on Saturday that she asked for and was granted her release from the company.

I asked for my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING and it was granted today. Thank you for the years of fun and much love to all my fans!!! ❤️💖❤️ — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) August 12, 2017

Love returned in an angle with her husband, Davey Richards, against Eddie Edwards that culminated in a tag match at Slammiversary. Love had been with GFW/TNA in different runs since 2007.