GFW Knockout Angelina Love, who returned to the company earlier this year, announced on Twitter on Saturday that she asked for and was granted her release from the company.

Love returned in an angle with her husband, Davey Richards, against Eddie Edwards that culminated in a tag match at Slammiversary. Love had been with GFW/TNA in different runs since 2007.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Al79

    Again it seems the only stories about GFW are departures from the company, and low ratings.

  • Austen Allen

    Yea how many times is this that she’s left now?!