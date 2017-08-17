GFW will present a special “Destination X” edition of Impact tonight on Pop TV.

Scheduled for the show is Bruce Prichard making a special championship announcement after Alberto El Patron was stripped of the GFW Unified World Championship last week. GFW also noted on Twitter that Prichard will be addressing the future of Tyrus with the company after he stated on Twitter yesterday he would be sitting out the tapings.

Also advertised for the show is Lashley vs. Matt Sydal in a Shot vs. Shot match where the winner will either earn a shot at the GFW Unified World Title (Lashley) or the X Division Championship (Sydal), Sonjay Dutt defends the X Division Championship against Trevor Lee in a ladder match, Sienna defends the GFW Unified Knockouts Championship against Gail Kim and more Super X Cup tournament matches are scheduled.

Wrestleview.com will have a full GFW Destination X report later tonight.