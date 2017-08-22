WWE star Paige (Saraya-Jade Bevis) will not be charged with domestic abuse stemming from an incident at the Orlando International Airport according to TMZ Sports.

A representative for the 9th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office informed TMZ that the case is now officially closed as Alberto El Patron (Jose Rodriguez) opted to not press charges against her. Rodriguez will not be formally charged either.

Orlando police had initially cleared Patron of all wrong doing and indicated they would open an investigation regarding Paige going forward. Paige would have been facing another suspension from WWE had she been charged per the company’s domestic violence policy.

Paige stated in recent weeks that she is still working towards a return to the ring for WWE. Patron was recently stripped of the GFW World Championship and appeared to be written off GFW television the next few months leading up to Bound for Glory in November.