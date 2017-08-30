GFW star Rosemary posted the following injury update from her incident with Sexy Star at this past weekend’s AAA Triplemania event, noting that she sustained a strained bicep/tricep from Star legitimately putting her in an armbar in the finish of the match they were involved in.

Star has been condemned for her actions by several wrestling performers on social media following the incident, as well as the WrestleCade convention in November pulling Star from her scheduled appearance and adding Rosemary to the convention.