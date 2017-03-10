Reby Hardy goes off on Impact Wrestling about Matt and Jeff Hardy

Reby Hardy (aka Reby Sky) took to Twitter on Friday afternoon unleashing a series of tweets directed at Impact Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett and Anthem’s Ed Nordholm regarding the treatment of her husband Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in recent weeks.

As reported on earlier, both Matt and Jeff Hardy opted to not re-sign with the promotion while they remained the current Tag Team Champions. Reports indicated that Impact Wrestling had inserted new clauses, one of which would require the company receiving a percentage of all bookings taking place outside of Impact Wrestling appearances.

Reby Hardy, not one to hold back publicly, took both Jarrett and Nordholm to task on Twitter including how Matt’s previous “contract could have been broken due to NUMEROUS issues” and that “damn near 20% of your roster leaving in the span of a week, all citing the same reasons or none at all. What does that tell you?”

She also accuses both Jarrett and Nordhold of being “fake” when Matt and Jeff Hardy opted publicly to not remain with Impact Wrestling despite company executives reportedly threatening to sue the Hardy’s. Reby also revealed that the Hardy’s personally financed three of the highest rated segments on Pop TV in 2016 “solely to help the product and because they BELIEVED IN TNA.” You can check out all of her tweets below.

Can we just talk about how many times Matt's contract could have been broken due to NUMEROUS issues on TNA end and… — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

…never made a fuss about shit, but MFers wanna try & come at us NOW, *after the fact* ?! Don't you have an owl to promote or some shit !? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Or – I dunno – a company to "make great" ? Instead of acting like the petty little bitches you are ???? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Speaking of petty, nice video package on TNA's "history": with NO visual or mention of Jeff – who gave his all for 7 YEARS – or Kurt ?! — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

But y'all sure made sure to get those two video ID shoots of Jeff Jarrett in there LMAO. But it's "just business, brother", right ? PETTY. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Everything these boys have done for the company & you wanna try & fuck us for the sake of it. Literally no other reason except YOU MAD lol — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

How about my husband leaving me A DAY AFTER GIVING BIRTH to make your TV tapings ? That's how dedicated this MFer was to the company. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

How about how the 3 highest rated TV segments of 2016 were financed by HARDYS solely to help the product & because they BELIEVED IN TNA — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Or ALL THE SHIT TALKING BY JJ throughout contract negotiations & Matt was STILL THERE, professional & trying to make things work for 2017 ! — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Oh & this the best part…these MFers trying to come after SEÑOR BENJAMIN. LMAO I CANT. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

"Señor Benjamin" – my dad, by the way – who was never paid a dime by the company & who was obviously never under contract… — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

…Not that those contract things mean anything to TNA…Until after they're over or until 3 days before they expire, apparently. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Funny thing is, everyone who ever actually had anything to do with #BROKEN Matt Hardy has our back on this. WHAT DOES THAT SAY TO YOU ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Damn near 20% of your roster leaving in the span of a week, all citing the same reasons or none at all. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

And then a fakeass "wishing you well" tweet from @EdNordholm, mere HOURS before threatening to sue us. SUCH A FITTING END, MAN. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Seriously, you couldn't write this shit… Well. TNA couldn't write this shit… any writers worth a shit left too ! 😆 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Real cute how TNA can go radio silent for WEEKS (with exception of nonsensical drunk texts from JJ) but we get a 2 hour deadline to respond — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Good luck explaining to your talent that their pay checks are late (again) because you're spending all your $$ suing the Hardys. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

And fuck that owl. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017