Matt Hardy posts pulled Impact footage, Note on Alberto El Patron

Matt Hardy posts pulled Impact footage

Matt Hardy has posted pulled Impact footage from Thursday night’s episode on Pop TV after teasing on Thursday he would reveal the video of The Hardy’s appearing for CWF Mid-Atlantic in Wilmington, North Carolina if the new Impact Wrestling regime opted to pull the segment from Pop TV last night. Well, Impact ended up pulling the footage so Matt posted the full segment that you can view below.

Note on Alberto El Patron

For those who may have noticed, the reaction to the debut of former WWE star Alberto El Patron (aka Alberto Del Rio) was rather quiet inside the Impact Zone in Orlando. It appears the company had to re-shoot his entrance after the video screen behind him listed his name as “Alberto de Patron” according to a report by Prowrestling.net.

Live notes from the tapings noted the same thing causing some confusion. This same report indicated that Alberto received a big reaction, but unfortunately the company opted to not use the original footage because of the mistake on the video screen.

You can view footage of his debut below courtesy of Impact Wrestling.