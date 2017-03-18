Highlights from Impact Wrestling on March 16, One Night Only PPV debuts

Highlights from Impact on March 16
Impact Wrestling has posted a 60 second highlight from this week’s Pop TV episode.
One Night Only PPV debuts
The latest One Night Only PPV, Rivals, debuted on on Friday night and will be available all month long. Outside of the tweet below, Impact is not actively advertising the show. It would appear the new regime is trying to do all it can to distance themselves from the prior management and anything filmed with the previous crew.
One Night Only: Rivals is available NOW on Pay-Per-View ALL Month Long! See some incredible matches as #Rivals take center stage!
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2017