Impact Wrestling officially announces new partnership with AAA

Anthem’s Ed Nordholm and Impact Wrestling’s Jeff Jarrett officially announced a new partnership with AAA on Sunday. Both Nordholm and Jarrett revealed the new partnership in separate tweets yesterday that you can view below.

Building bridges. Our alliance with AAA will bring the best of both promotions together @IMPACTWRESTLING @fightnet — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 20, 2017

Jarrett was quick to note that Impact Wrestling intends on continuing a partnership with CRASH Lucha Libre despite this new partnership with AAA.

It should be noted that AAA and CRASH are not on good working terms at the moment, so what this means for Impact Wrestling going forward remains to be seen.