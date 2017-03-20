Impact Wrestling officially announces new partnership with AAA

By
Adam Martin
-
0

Anthem’s Ed Nordholm and Impact Wrestling’s Jeff Jarrett officially announced a new partnership with AAA on Sunday. Both Nordholm and Jarrett revealed the new partnership in separate tweets yesterday that you can view below.

Jarrett was quick to note that Impact Wrestling intends on continuing a partnership with CRASH Lucha Libre despite this new partnership with AAA.

It should be noted that AAA and CRASH are not on good working terms at the moment, so what this means for Impact Wrestling going forward remains to be seen.

