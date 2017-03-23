Alberto El Patron pulls out of scheduled WrestleCon appearance

Former WWE and current Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron (aka Alberto Del Rio) has officially pulled out of a scheduled appearance for WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend.

Patron issued the following statement citing the recent incident with WWE star Paige who had a series of private photos and videos posted on the internet.

“Due to the invasion of our privacy, I need to be home with the person that needs me more at the moment and our family. Thanks for your support and I’ll be seeing you next time.”

Wrestleview.com opted to not cover the situation with Paige and other wrestling stars who were hacked out of respect. However, with Patron pulling out of a scheduled appearance and many fans spending a lot of money to attend Orlando next week for various WrestleMania or non-WrestleMania activities, we felt it important to run this statement.

Source: PWInsider.com