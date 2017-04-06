Jeff Jarrett says Impact and GFW becoming one, Sonjay Dutt returns

Jeff Jarrett says Impact and GFW becoming one

David Penzer spoke with Jeff Jarrett at WrestleCon last weekend in Orlando and asked about the current status of Global Force Wrestling with Jarrett’s new executive role with Impact Wrestling. Jarrett revealed more will be revealed in the coming weeks and months, but that Impact Wrestling and GFW were “becoming one.”

You can check out the interview below.

Sonjay Dutt returns

According to a report by PWInsider.com, Sonjay Dutt is back with Impact Wrestling and will be working in a behind the scenes role as a producer.

Dutt had offers on the table including a run as a talent in Ring of Honor and full-time position with WWE to work as part of the Performance Center in Orlando. He opted to return to Impact, a company he had spent time with since 2003.