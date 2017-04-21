SPOILERS: 4/20 Impact Wrestling TV taping results from Orlando

The following was taped on Thursday from Orlando to air on Pop TV.

4/20 Impact Wrestling TV taping results:

* EC3 promo explaining his turn on James Storm last week. Storm comes out and they brawl until EC3 hits him with a low blow.

* Impact Grand Champion MOOSE vs. Davey Richards went to a No Contest after Eddie Edwards interfered and went after Richards. Following the match, two football players who had came out with MOOSE, came in with one of them slamming Richards.

* GFW Women’s Champion Christina Von Eerie def. Ava Storie.

* The Veterans of War (Mayweather and Wilcox) def. Fallah Bah and Bokara. Mayweather and Wilcox are former TNA star Crimson and former NWA Champion Jax Dane.

* Kongo Kong won a squash match.

* Impact Tag Team Champions LAX def. Decay in a Street Fight to retain the titles.

* Segments where also shot involving ‘Swoogle and Rockstar Spud.

Source: @MrJacobCohen