SPOILERS: 4/21 Impact Wrestling TV tapings results from Orlando

The following was taped on Friday night in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.
4/21 Impact Wrestling TV tapings results:
* Xplosion: KM def. Jake Holmes.
* David Penzer is back doing ring announcing duties.
* Josh Mathews opens the taping with a member of the Impact Wrestling HR team. Mathews tells Borash that Impact won’t allow “bully announcers.” Borash is removed from the commentary table and suspended for his actions.
* Matt Sydal (in his return to the company) def. Trevor Lee.
Update 5: Matt Sydal is back. pic.twitter.com/aBj6Kjs6Tk
— TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) April 21, 2017
* Sienna def. Christina Von Eerie to become the new GFW Women’s Champion.
* EC3 def. Jon Bolen. After the match, EC3 says nothing will stop him from becoming the EC3-time champion at Slammiversary.
* Jeremy Borash shows up in the audience behind commentary with a “FREE JB” sign.
* GFW Champion Magnus def. Matt Morgan.
* Kongo Kong won another squash match.
* Laredo Kid and Garza Jr. def. Idris Abraham and Hakim Zane.
* GFW Women’s Champion Sienna def. ODB.
* Matt Sydal def. Eddie Edwards. After the match, Davey Richards attacks Edwards with a steel chair.
* Moose def. Marshe Rockett to retain the Impact Grand Championship. After the match, Chris Adonis, Tyrus and Eli Drake all attack Moose.
* EC3 comes out dressed as a cowboy cutting a promo mocking James Storm. Storm comes out to start a brawl. EC3 gets Storm in handcuffs and whips him with a belt.
* Laurel Van Ness def. Ava Storie in a bonus match.
* Xplosion: Andrew Everett def. Silvio.
* Alberto El Patron def. Eli Drake.
Source: @TheRogueFan