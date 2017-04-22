SPOILERS: 4/21 Impact Wrestling TV tapings results from Orlando

The following was taped on Friday night in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

4/21 Impact Wrestling TV tapings results:

* Xplosion: KM def. Jake Holmes.

* David Penzer is back doing ring announcing duties.

* Josh Mathews opens the taping with a member of the Impact Wrestling HR team. Mathews tells Borash that Impact won’t allow “bully announcers.” Borash is removed from the commentary table and suspended for his actions.

* Matt Sydal (in his return to the company) def. Trevor Lee.

Update 5: Matt Sydal is back. pic.twitter.com/aBj6Kjs6Tk — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) April 21, 2017

* Sienna def. Christina Von Eerie to become the new GFW Women’s Champion.

* EC3 def. Jon Bolen. After the match, EC3 says nothing will stop him from becoming the EC3-time champion at Slammiversary.

* Jeremy Borash shows up in the audience behind commentary with a “FREE JB” sign.

* GFW Champion Magnus def. Matt Morgan.

* Kongo Kong won another squash match.

* Laredo Kid and Garza Jr. def. Idris Abraham and Hakim Zane.

* GFW Women’s Champion Sienna def. ODB.

* Matt Sydal def. Eddie Edwards. After the match, Davey Richards attacks Edwards with a steel chair.

* Moose def. Marshe Rockett to retain the Impact Grand Championship. After the match, Chris Adonis, Tyrus and Eli Drake all attack Moose.

* EC3 comes out dressed as a cowboy cutting a promo mocking James Storm. Storm comes out to start a brawl. EC3 gets Storm in handcuffs and whips him with a belt.

* Laurel Van Ness def. Ava Storie in a bonus match.

* Xplosion: Andrew Everett def. Silvio.

* Alberto El Patron def. Eli Drake.

Source: @TheRogueFan