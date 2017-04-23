SPOILERS: 4/22 Impact Wrestling TV tapings results from Orlando

By
Adam Martin
-
0

The following was taped on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

4/22 Impact Wrestling TV tapings results:

* Jeremy Borash announced he’s been suspended indefinitely. Josh Mathews and The Pope will handle commentary for now.

* Andrew Everett def. Dezmond Xavier, Matt Sydal and Caleb Konley.

* Alicia def. Angelina Love via DQ.

* A tournament is announced to crown new GFW Tag Team Champions.

* LAX def. Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid to advance in the GFW Tag Team Title Tournament.

* Alberto El Patron def. Magnus to become the new GFW Champion.

* Xplosion: Braxton Sutter and Shera defeat KM and Kongo Kong.

* Xplosion: Dezmond Xavier def. Suicide.

* Kongo King def. Braxton Sutter.

* LAX holds a funeral for The Decay. Konnan insults a fan waving an American flag in the front row. This brings out the Veterans of War to attack LAX.

* EC3 vs. James Storm ends in a no contest. Magnus was on commentary at one point, was sent to the back and then came back out to attack Storm. Bruce Prichard books Magnus vs. James Storm vs. EC3 in a No. 1 Contendership match next week. EC3 attacks Prichard when Prichard insults him.

* It was announced that Jeremy Borash has been reinstated courtesy of his attorney Joseph Park. Josh Mathews is not happy. Park issues a challenge to Mathews. Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash vs. Josh Mathews and a partner of his choosing is announced for Slammiversary.

* Low-Ki def. Andrew Everett and Trevor Lee in an Ultimate X match to retain the X Division Championship.

Source: @MrJacobCohen

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR