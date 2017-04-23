SPOILERS: 4/22 Impact Wrestling TV tapings results from Orlando

The following was taped on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

4/22 Impact Wrestling TV tapings results:

* Jeremy Borash announced he’s been suspended indefinitely. Josh Mathews and The Pope will handle commentary for now.

* Andrew Everett def. Dezmond Xavier, Matt Sydal and Caleb Konley.

* Alicia def. Angelina Love via DQ.

* A tournament is announced to crown new GFW Tag Team Champions.

* LAX def. Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid to advance in the GFW Tag Team Title Tournament.

* Alberto El Patron def. Magnus to become the new GFW Champion.

Scoop #12: The New GFW World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron pic.twitter.com/QLNclk7IvW — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 22, 2017

Scoop #14: Alberto says he left "that other place" because he was miserable, he has now found a place he can call home, this is his house pic.twitter.com/vcqTMunkKx — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 22, 2017

* Xplosion: Braxton Sutter and Shera defeat KM and Kongo Kong.

* Xplosion: Dezmond Xavier def. Suicide.

* Kongo King def. Braxton Sutter.

* LAX holds a funeral for The Decay. Konnan insults a fan waving an American flag in the front row. This brings out the Veterans of War to attack LAX.

Scoop #22: They are doing a funeral for Decay pic.twitter.com/ImDcu7J7Z8 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 23, 2017

Scoop #26: Konnan says they are going to blaze up in Decay's Honor One clown in a coma and the other clown with a feeding tube pic.twitter.com/Ex2DMOPM0R — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 23, 2017

Scoop #28: A fan in the front row waiving the American, Konnan says the flag is as useful as toilet paper then shoves the fan pic.twitter.com/WSEZCewtAS — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 23, 2017

Scoop #29: This brings out the Veterans of War who lay out LAX pic.twitter.com/q2JvGjN0vX — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 23, 2017

* EC3 vs. James Storm ends in a no contest. Magnus was on commentary at one point, was sent to the back and then came back out to attack Storm. Bruce Prichard books Magnus vs. James Storm vs. EC3 in a No. 1 Contendership match next week. EC3 attacks Prichard when Prichard insults him.

* It was announced that Jeremy Borash has been reinstated courtesy of his attorney Joseph Park. Josh Mathews is not happy. Park issues a challenge to Mathews. Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash vs. Josh Mathews and a partner of his choosing is announced for Slammiversary.

Scoop #36: Jeremy Borash has been reinstated thanks to his attorney Joseph Park pic.twitter.com/CKmnnX9e1R — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 23, 2017

Scoop #37: Park says that Borash gets to take back the lead announcer for Impact immediately, Josh says that is his job, not Borash's pic.twitter.com/JbSTPPuSku — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 23, 2017

* Low-Ki def. Andrew Everett and Trevor Lee in an Ultimate X match to retain the X Division Championship.

Scoop #43: Low Ki defeats Trevor Lee and Andrew Everett in Ultimate X to retain the X Division Title pic.twitter.com/RCEcMBdNXw — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 23, 2017

Source: @MrJacobCohen