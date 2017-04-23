SPOILERS: 4/23 Impact Wrestling TV tapings results from Orlando

The following was taped on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

One Night Only No Surrender taping:

* Xplosion: Shera def. QT Marshall. KM attacks Shera afterwards.

* Xplosion: Marshe Rockett def. Chris Silvio.

* Laredo Kid and Garza Jr. def. Idris Abraham and Hakim Zane.

* Shera def. Fallah Bahh.

* Trevor Lee def. Suicide.

* Braxton Sutter def. KM.

* Dezmond Xavier def. Mario Bokara.

* Rosemary def. Laurel Van Ness.

* Eli Drake def. James Storm. Referee Earl Hebner restarted the match due to outside interference by Chris Adonis.

* James Storm def. Eli Drake.

* Lashley def. Eddie Edwards to retain the Impact Wrestling World Championship.

4/23 Impact Wrestling TV tapings:

* Bruce Prichard books Magnus vs. EC3 vs. James Storm to determine who will face Lashley at Slammiversary for the Impact World Championship.

* KM and Kongo Kong def. Braxton Sutter and Shera.

* Veterans of War def. Mario Bokara and Fallah Bahh to advance in the GFW Tag Team Title Tournament.

* Josh Mathews invites Jeremy Borash to the ring and wants to end the problems between the two. Josh extends his hand. Joseph Park interrupts telling Borash to not shake his hand. “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner makes his return and is revealed as Josh’s partner for Slammiversary against Borash and Park.

* Eddie Edwards and Alicia def. Davey Richards and Angelina Love.

* EC3 def. James Storm and Magnus to become the No. 1 Contender for the Impact Wrestling World Championship at Slammiversary.

* Xplosion: Marshe Rockett def. Shera.

* Moose def. Eli Drake to retain the Impact Wrestling Grand Championship.

* EC3 holds a celebration segment with a live singing group. New GFW Champion Alberto El Patron interrupts and is willing to put his title up if EC3 is willing to put his No. 1 Contendership on the line. EC3 agrees. The match will take place inside Six Sides of Steel.

* LAX def. Veterans of War to become the new GFW Tag Team Champions. LAX now holds all of the tag team gold in the company.

* X Division Champion Low-Ki def. Andrew Everett.

* GFW Champion Alberto El Patron def. EC3 to become the new No. 1 Contender for the Impact Wrestling World Championship at Slammiversary.

