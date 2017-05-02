WOS Wrestling announces May TV tapings have been rescheduled

WOS Wrestling issued the following on Twitter on Tuesday announcing that the scheduled May TV tapings in the UK have now been postponed. Those who purchased tickets for the television tapings will now receive a refund.
Impact Wrestling and Anthem announced back in March that they would be bringing WOS Wrestling back to ITV for a scheduled 10-part series.
You can check out the full statement about the postponed tapings below.
WOS live show dates in May are being rescheduled as a result of contract negotiations. All those who bought tickets will receive a refund.
