5/11 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers up for El Patron vs. Magnus

The Impact Wrestling ratings for May 11, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 309,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 260,000 viewers. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 113 overall on cable for the night in the Top 150, up from No. 121 last week.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by Magnus vs. Alberto El Patron for the GFW Global Championship, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49. This is the same as last week.