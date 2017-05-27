Impact Wrestling heading to India for TV tapings next week in Mumbai

Impact Wrestling heading to India for TV

Impact Wrestling will be heading to India for television tapings next week on May 30 and May 31. The company will be filming television for Pop TV and other outlets (more specifically Sony Six in India) in Mumbai at FilmCity.

A report by The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online on Friday indicated that Impact was bringing a smaller crew to the tapings and that only “key players” factored into the Slammiversary PPV will be brought in for the tapings.

You can check out tweets and videos below of Impact hyping the trip to India.