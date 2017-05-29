First look at Impact Wrestling tapings in India, Impact talent scheduled

First look at Impact Wrestling tapings in India

Impact Wrestling has posted a first look at the production and setup for the TV tapings this week in Mumbai, India at the FilmCity soundstage.

Impact will be taping four weeks worth of television on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Impact talent scheduled

Talents who have flown to India to be part of the Impact Wrestling TV tapings this Tuesday and Wednesday in Mumbai includes Lashley, Alberto Del Rio, Low Ki, Shera, Swoggle, Braxton Sutter, Allie, Rosemary, Moose, James Storm, EC3, Laurel Van Ness, KM, Suicide (played by Caleb Konley), Sienna, El Drake, Trevor Lee, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, Rockstar Spud, Trevor Lee and Chris Adonis (aka Chris Masters) according to PWInsider.com.

Backstage and production talent scheduled also overseas for the tapings includes Jeff Jarrett, Bruce Prichard, Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews.

So it would appear a previous report by The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online describing the talent being brought in as a “skeleton crew” was not correct.