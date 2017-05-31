SPOILERS: 5/30 Impact Wrestling TV taping results from Mumbai, India

The following was taped on Monday in Mumbai, India.

5/30 Impact Wrestling TV taping results:

* X Division Champion Low Ki def. Caleb Konley. After the match, Sonjay Dutt challenged Low Ki to a championship match and Low Ki agreed.

* Davey Richards def. Vinaash Verma.

* Knockouts Champion Rosemary def. Laurel Van Ness.

* EC3 cut a heel promo wearing Indian-style clothing with a translator. When the translator refused to continue, EC3 attacked him and whipped him with a belt. James Storm ran down to make the save.

* Josh Mathews def. Sandeep.

* Braxton Sutter def. Trevor Lee.

* Shera won a 10-man Sony Six Invitational Gauntlet match. Others involved included Suicide, Matt Sydal, Davey Richards, KM, Swoggle, Eddie Edwards, Rockstar Spud and Kongo Kong.

* Moose revealed he would have a tag team partner ready to face Eli Drake and Chris Adonis at Slammiversary.

* GFW Champion Alberto El Patron cut a promo and said he would beat Lashley at Slammiversary to become the new World Champion. Lashley walked out and they went back and forth on the mic. Bruce Prichard then interrupts and books them to defend their titles.

* Lashley def. Impact Grand Champion Moose to retain the Impact World Championship.

* Alberto El Patron def. Chris Adonis to retain the GFW Championship.

* Sonjay Dutt def. Low Ki to become the new X Division Champion.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online