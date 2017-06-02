6/1 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers down for Alberto El Patron vs. EC3

The Impact Wrestling ratings for June 1, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 287,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 305,000 viewers overall. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 124 overall on cable for the night in the Top 150, up from No. 127.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by Alberto El Patron vs. EC3 in a Six Sides of Steel match with the winner advancing to Slammiversary, averaged a 0.07 rating among adults 18-49. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 0.08 rating.