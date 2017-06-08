Lashley and El Patron face off on first Impact Wrestling from India

Impact Wrestling returns to Pop TV tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Tonight will be the first in a series of taped shows from Mumbai, India in the weeks leading into the upcoming Slammiversary PPV on July 2.

Advertised for tonight is a face off between World Champion Lashley and GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron, Low Ki defends the X Division Championship against Caleb Konley and Rosemary defends the Knockouts Championship against Laurel Van Ness.

Impact has uploaded an early look at the tapings from India you can view below.