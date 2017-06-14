Impact Wrestling adds Long Island event, Slammiversary VIP Packages

Impact Wrestling adds Long Island event

Impact Wrestling has announced a new live event for August 4 in Long Island, New York at the Sports Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

The company already announced a live event on August 5 in Staten Island.

We are adding to our LIVE EVENT Calendar! On Friday, August 4th we hit Long Island, NY!!! Tickets available Friday. More info coming. pic.twitter.com/jUgqm6u2ZD — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 14, 2017

Slammiversary VIP Packages

Impact has posted a new video with Don West hyping Slammiversary VIP packages including details on travel packages for the week in Orlando.

West also revealed he would be in Orlando for Slammiversary as well.