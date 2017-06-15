Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt, Sony Six Invitational on Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling returns to Pop TV tonight on June 15, 2017.
Tonight will be the second episode taped from Mumbai, India.
Advertised for the show is Low Ki defending the X Division Championship against Sonajay Dutt, a big Sony Six Invitational Gauntlet match and a “public sparring session” with Josh Mathews ahead of the upcoming Slammiversary PPV.
