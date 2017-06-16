6/15 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers up for X Division main event

The Impact Wrestling ratings for June 15, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV from Mumbai, India drew 327,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 318,000 viewers. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 113 overall on cable for the night in the Top 150, up from No. 132 last week.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by Low-Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt for the X Division Championship, averaged a 0.08 rating among adults 18-49. This is up from last week’s 0.06 rating.