Lashley invites President Donald Trump to Slammiversary on July 2

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release on Friday announcing that Impact World Champion Lashley has invited President Donald Trump to the upcoming Slammiversary PPV on July 2 in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron announced earlier this week that his legendary father Dos Caras would be in his corner when he challenges Lashley for the Impact World Championship in two weeks.

As you may recall, President Trump was in Lashley’s corner at WrestleMania 23 in Detroit in the now famed “Battle of the Billionaires” match featuring Lashley against Umaga.

Lashley Wants President Trump In His Corner For Slammiversary on July 2nd

Nashville (June 23, 2017) – IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Bobby Lashley made an unprecedented Presidential appeal on Thursday morning.

Via Twitter, Lashley (@fightbobby) asked President Donald Trump to be in his corner for his title defense at Slammiversary on July 2, when Lashley puts the gold on the line against Alberto El Patron.

El Patron earlier this week announced that his father, legendary Mexican wrestler Dos Caras, will be in his corner at Slammiversary.

Lashley asked Trump to join him at Slammiversary, which will be held on pay-per-view and filmed at the backlot of Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

“Well, it looks like I need to find a cornerman for Slammiversary? @realDonaldTrump? It won’t be the 1st time! #reallegend,” Lashley tweeted.

IMPACT Wrestling is waiting for an answer from Trump.

