AAA stars booked for Slammiversary, Early look at Slammiversary PPV

AAA stars booked for Slammiversary

Two AAA stars have been booked for the Slammiversary PPV this Sunday in Orlando. Drago and El Hijo del Fantasma will take part four way tag team match where current Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions LAX will be defending.

Two other teams from international promotions was teased and not yet announced.

Early look at Slammiversary PPV

Impact Wrestling released this first look half hour special hyping the upcoming Slammiversary PPV this Sunday night (July 2) in Orlando.