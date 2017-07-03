Early Impact Wrestling preview for July 6, Slammiversary podcast review

Early Impact Wrestling preview for July 6

According to a preview by TV Guide (which was reportedly released before Slammiversary last night), this week’s Impact Wrestling on Pop TV for July 6 will feature a celebration with Alberto El Patron after he became the new unified World Champion.

LAX will also announce a new member per Konnan’s promo last night. The Super X Cup was also teased to be returning to the company as well.

As reported earlier, TV tapings for Pop TV will begin tonight in Orlando at Universal Studios and take place the rest of this week following Slammiversary.

GFW/Impact Wrestling released this video below hyping the show this Thursday.

Source: Prowrestling.net

Slammiversary podcast review

Just a quick reminder that I was joined by the Trey Dawg (former host of Wrestling News Live) for a nostalgic review of last night’s Slammiversary PPV.

It turned out to be a surprisingly good show by the new Anthem-run company.

You can check out the live YouTube show below or listen to audio here.