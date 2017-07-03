Previously taped GFW AMPED footage to be part of One Night Only PPV

GFW/Impact Wrestling announced on Monday that GFW AMPED footage will be part of the next “One Night Only” PPV series on August 11 featuring previously unreleased footage of Global Force Wrestling’s initial TV tapings taped nearly two years ago.

The poster advertises former UFC and now Bellator MMA star Chael Sonnen, former TNA star and current NXT Champion Bobby Roode, newly signed WWE talent Mickie James, P.J. Black (former WWE star Justin Gabriel), Nick “Magnus” Aldis, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff and Karen Jarrett and more as part of this “Anthology Part 1” series.

It was announced via press release last week that Anthem and Impact Wrestling had officially acquired Global Force Wrestling including the company’s small library. GFW held TV tapings for the AMPED series back in July, August and October of 2015. Around 16 hours of footage was filmed, but was never released to the public.