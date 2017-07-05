Transition to GFW Impact begins, DeAngelo Williams highlights

Transition to GFW Impact begins

Anthem and Impact’s official transition to becoming GFW (Global Force Wrestling) will begin to take shape with this Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV.

A new introduction video for the weekly Thursday show has been uploaded on YouTube, including the updated Impact Wrestling logo that features “GFW” at the top.

As reported on last Friday, Ed Nordholm and Jeff Jarrett confirmed in an interview with The Tennessean that the company would officially be known as GFW going forward, with the weekly Pop TV show every Thursday keeping the Impact Wrestling name. The company’s official website and social media accounts still simply refer to the promotion as only Impact Wrestling, but it’s possible that change will continue in the coming weeks.

You can check out the new intro below that will debut this Thursday night.

DeAngelo Williams highlights

Impactwrestling.com is featuring an article about a ESPN SportsCenter clip on Instagram reaching over 1 million viewers featuring DeAngelo Williams in action at Slammiversary.

You can check out the Instagram clip below along with a clip released by GFW.