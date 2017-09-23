The Impact ratings for September 21, 2017 are in.

This week’s episode on Pop TV drew 277,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 239,000 viewers. While the show did see a bump in viewers, it didn’t rank among the Top 150 shows on cable on Thursday night.

Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined by World Champion Eli Drake defending his title in Mexico at an AAA event, averaged a 0.05 rating among adults 18-49, the same as last week.

  • Colby

    Credit where it’s due – whether it drops down next week or not, nice bump!

  • OC O

    How is 277,000 viewers a nice bump?

  • Colby

    Did you read the post – 15% over last week is a nice bump for any wrestling companies ratings. Their ratings are terribly low now and as implied it probably won’t last (maybe not even to next week) but how can you say 15% in ratings over a week isn’t a nice bump? 277,000 is sad overall but again I was trying to give them credit since I comment when they drop by 5-15% as they have been for a long time (over the long haul) now! i.e. 15% for Raw would be like going from 3 million to roughly 3.5 million.