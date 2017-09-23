The Impact ratings for September 21, 2017 are in.

This week’s episode on Pop TV drew 277,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 239,000 viewers. While the show did see a bump in viewers, it didn’t rank among the Top 150 shows on cable on Thursday night.

Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined by World Champion Eli Drake defending his title in Mexico at an AAA event, averaged a 0.05 rating among adults 18-49, the same as last week.